‘Lodge 49’ Canceled By AMC After 2 Seasons, Will Be Shopped

EXCLUSIVE: AMC has opted not to renew its acclaimed series Lodge 49 for a third season. The news comes two weeks after the series’ second season ended its run on the network. I hear Lodge 49, from creator Jim Gavin, showrunner Peter Ocko and executive producer Paul Giamatti, will be shopped to other outlets shortly.

“We are so proud to have had Lodge 49 on our air,” AMC said in a statement to Deadline. “This wonderful show gave audiences fresh and unforgettable characters in a world that did not exist anywhere else on television. Thanks to the stellar cast including Wyatt Russell, Sonya Cassidy and Brent Jennings and to our partners in this unique labor of love, Jim Gavin, Peter Ocko and Paul Giamatti for two remarkable seasons that initiated the world into The Ancient and Benevolent Order of the Lynx.”

Lodge 49 has been a modest linear ratings performer; its second season averaged 132,000 viewers in 18-49 and 428,000 total viewers in Live+3, down about 40% from Season 1.

But it has developed devoted following and has drawn some of AMC’s strongest reviews with 86% Rotten Tomatoes rating for Season 1 and 100% for Season 2.

Lodge 49 is a light-hearted modern fable set in Long Beach, California, starring Russell as disarmingly optimistic local ex-surfer Sean “Dud” Dudley, who’s drifting after the death of his father and collapse of the family business.

Gavin, Ocko and Giamatti executive produce with Dan Carey and Jeff Freilich for AMC Studios.