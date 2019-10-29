‘Loafy’ And ‘Blark And Son’ Get Digital Series Orders From Comedy Central

Comedy Central today announced a digital series order for Bobby Moynihan’s Loafy and a new season order for Blark and Son, from Stoopid Buddy Stoodios. The network ordered eight new short-form, digital episodes of each series, along with a linear pilot script for both Loafy and Blark and Son.

The new digital episodes will roll out across all Comedy Central digital and social platforms in 2020.

Loafy is an animated comedy about a weed-dealing manatee who runs a drug empire from his water tank at the Center Park Zoo. Bobby Moynihan (Saturday Night Live, Crank Yankers, Drunk History) voices the main character, and he also serves as creator, writer, and executive producer of the series. Loafy is executive produced by Luke Kelly-Clyne’s Big Breakfast, a recent acquisition of Propagate Content.

Created by Ben Bayouth, and developed with head writer Adam Aseraf, Blark and Son is a short-form comedy about an overly manly, single dad (Blark), who incessantly tries to hang out with his overly nerdy, internet-addicted son (named Son). Blark and Son continuously juggle the revolving door of oddball friends and neighbors who cycle through their lives. Blark & Son is produced by Stoopid Buddy Stoodios. Aseraf, Bayouth, Seth Green, John Harvatine IV, Matthew Senreich, Eric Towner and Chris Waters serve as executive producers.

“We are so excited for both of these series, as we continue add original content to our growing digital portfolio,” said Steve Elliott, VP of digital original development for Comedy Central. “It’s a great opportunity to work with Adam and Ben again after the success of the first season of Blark and Son. And clearly, now more than ever, the world needs a weed-dealing manatee and more Bobby Moynihan – not necessarily in that order.”

“Bobby is a phenomenal talent and an even more phenomenal manatee,” said Loafy EP and Big Breakfast head Luke Kelly-Clyne. “We’re so lucky to be working with him and so thankful to our partners at Comedy Central for helping us bring Loafy and his zoo family to life.”

“Comedy Central is like our cool new step-dad who lets us stay up late to watch R-rated movies with him and then gives us money to make more Blark and Son,” said Bayouth. “Hey, Comedy Central, you cool if we just call you Dad?”

Comedy Central claims massive social and digital growth for the recently wrapped Viacom fiscal year, with 6.7 billion video views (+41% year over year) and 14 billion watch minutes (+72% year over year).

Highlights include both extensions of linear series and digital originals, including The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, South Park, The Brooklyn Ball Barber and The Comedy Central Stand-Up YouTube channel.

Comedy Central is part of Viacom Digital Studios.