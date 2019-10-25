New Wildfire Kicks Up In San Fernando Valley Near 101 & 405 Freeways

UPDATED,5:50 PM: A new brush fire has broken out in the Sepulveda Basin near the intersection of Burbank Boulevard and Woodley Avenue in the San Fernando Valley. The flames are just north of the 101 Freeway and west of 405 and moving toward the southwest, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

As of 5:50 p.m., no structures had been burned or are immediately threatened in the latest fire, which had burned about 10 acres, and no evacuations have been ordered. More than 125 LA firefighters were battling the flames from the ground and the air. LAFD said residents of Sherman Oaks and Encino are urged to gather essential documents and food/water and position their vehicles for swift exit, “should the need arise.”

Update #BrushFire#SepulvedaFire; INC#1206; 5:40PM; 5600 N Woodley Ave; https://t.co/OwJ9W8GJdk; #SepulvedaBasin; 128 Firefighters continue to attack the fire from ground and air in an attempt to slow its progress. The fire is … https://t.co/m47lakmNcr — LAFD (@LAFD) October 25, 2019

No houses were threatened immediately and no evacuations had been ordered in the latest fire, which was reported at about 4:10 p.m. But firefighters said there are multiple homeless camps in the area.

Within an hour of breaking out, the fire had burned about 2 acres and had not been named. FilmLA reports that no productions have been affected by any of the fires thus far today.

Four separate fires have broken out today — in the Sepulveda Basin, Santa Clarita, Castaic and Chiquito Canyon — as the red-flag fire warnings remain in place for large portions of Los Angeles and the surrounding areas. The extreme danger is tied to gusting Santa Ana winds, very low humidity and temperatures approaching triple digits.

Winds appeared to be calming down as of late afternoon, however.