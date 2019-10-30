Liza Lapira Joins ‘The Fabulous Filipino Brothers’; Trevor Stines And Shamari Maurice Set For ‘Our Home’

Liza Lapira (Unbelievable) has joined the cast of Dante Basco feature directorial debut The Fabulous Filipino Brothers.

Written by Basco and his brothers Darion Basco and Dionysio Basco, the feature is set in the brothers’ hometown of Pittsburg, Calif., a working-class suburb of Oakland. Starring Basco and his brothers (including Derek Basco), the dark romantic comedy weaves together four vignettes, narrated by their sister, Arianna Basco.

The story follows the brothers and their shenanigans. One of them ventures off to a cockfight for reciprocity while one flies to old Manila where an old flame is rekindled. Another brother delves into the hidden sensuality of Filipino cuisine, while the last brother, struggles to heal deep wounds and finds love in an unexpected package. All this, leading to a shotgun wedding in the backyard of the family house.

In addition to appearing in Lisa Cholodenko’s Netflix limited series Unbelievable with Toni Collette, Merritt Weaver and Kaitlyn Dever, Lapira was recently seen in Paper Year alongside Andie MacDowell and Eve Hewson. She also appeared in All I Wish with Sharon Stone, Caitlin Fitzgerald and Tony Goldwyn as well as Someone Marry Barry with Ed Helms, Thomas Middleditch and Damon Wayans Jr.

Her other credits include 9JKL, Cooper Barrett, Battle Creek, Super Fun Night, Dexter, Huff, Dollhouse and Don’t Trust The B* in Apt 23.

Lapira is repped by Paradigm and attorney Gregg Gellman

Trevor Stines (Riverdale) and Shamari Maurice (Euphoria) have joined the cast of the indie Our Home from Spencer Productions. The film, helmed by up-and-coming director Niki Byrne, tells the story of Rachel, a young writer in search of inspiration who, after learning of her grandmother’s passing, returns to her hometown and begins digging into the life she thought she’d left behind.

Stines will play Josh Richards, Rachel’s former hometown boyfriend while Maurice will make their feature film debut as Kevin, Rachel’s friend and co-worker.

The cast includes Charlotte Louise Spencer and Alex Brown (Getaway, Earthquake Country, Dredgewood) who plays Rachel’s brother Evan—who’s struggled ever since his sister moved away from their hometown.

The film is produced by Spencer Productions in collaboration with SorenFilms and Lady of the Light Productions.