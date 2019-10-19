‘Living With Yourself’ Uses NE Patriots QB Tom Brady In Parody Of Robert Kraft’s Massage Parlor Scandal

Apparently, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady isn’t afraid to bite the hand that feeds him.

In a clip circulating from Paul Rudd’s new Netflix comedy, Living With Yourself, Brady appears to advise a nervous Rudd outside what looks suspiciously like a strip mall massage parlor – the same type of establishment that Patriots owner Robert Kraft was busted at in Florida last February and accused of soliciting prostitution. His case is still pending.

In the clip, Rudd pulls up to the “Top Happy Spa” in a strip mall. He sits nervously in his vehicle, only to see Brady exit and give a self-satisfied sigh. Rudd is stunned, and when he cranes his neck to look at Brady, the sympathetic quarterback says, “First time?”

“Uh-huh,” says Rudd. “You?”

“Sixth,” Brady says, entering a waiting SUV. Brady has won six Super Bowls.

Apparently, show creator Timothy Greenberg included the scene in his script more than four years ago. Brady was allegedly cast for the scene before Kraft’s bust on prostitution charges. When that incident happened, they were nervous that Brady would pull out of the cameo. They thought wrong.

Watch the clip below: