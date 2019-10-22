Liverpool & Atlético Madrid Legend Fernando Torres To Be Subject Of Amazon Documentary

Fernando Torres, who became the fastest Liverpool player to score 50 goals, is the latest high-profile Spanish footballer to be added to Amazon’s growing sports doc slate.

The former Atlético Madrid striker, who retired earlier this summer, is to be the subject of Fernando Torres: El Último Símbolo for the SVOD service. It will air in Spain and the UK in 2020.

The documentary will follow Torres’ career from his debut at Atlético Madrid through to his move to Liverpool and his retirement having after joining the Japanese league.

Torres, who scored 65 goals in 102 games for the current European Champions League holders, is one of Spain’s greatest strikers, having been part of their golden age of tournament winners and their third highest goal scorer ever. The doc will feature interviews with his colleague, football icons and coaches as well as the player himself.

Fernando Torres: El Último Símbolo is produced by Spanish production Company Atresmedia Studios and is exec produced by Jorge Pérez and directed by Laura Alvea and José Francisco Ortuño.

It comes on the back of El Corazón de Sergio Ramos, Amazon’s recent doc series about the Spanish defender, as well as a documentary about Torres’ Liverpool colleague Steven Gerrard. Last week, Amazon revealed that Tottenham Hotspur were the latest Premier League to be featured as part of its All or Nothing strand.