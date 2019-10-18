‘Live’ Cop Drama From Chris Collins & Sterling K. Brown Based On Korean Format Set At Fox With Penalty

EXCLUSIVE: Fox has given a script commitment plus penalty to Live, a Washington, D.C.-set police drama series executive produced by This Is Us star Sterling K. Brown through his 20th Century Fox TV-based Indian Meadows Productions.

Written by Chris Collins (The Wire), Live is based on the Korean series of the same name. It is described as a grounded and gritty, adrenalized exploration of six interconnected unsung heroes within D.C.’s Metropolitan Police Department. Seen primarily through the eyes of Darcell Murrray, a young African-American cop born and raised in one of the most dangerous sectors of D.C., we deep dive into each of the four unique quadrants of the most powerful city in the country. The emsemble highlights how each of the four police bureaus is impacted not only by one another and but also by the clash of money, race, sex and statecraft in the nation’s capital.

Brown’s Indian Meadows Productions is producing with Studio Dragon, which owns the format rights.

Collins executive produces with Brown and Danielle Reardon, Ji-Won Park and Jinnie Choi. The original series’ writer Noh Hee-kyung will be co-producer. (You can watch a trailer for the Korean series below with no subtitles.) The drama is co-production between 20th Century Fox TV and Fox Entertainment.

Collins shared a WGA Award for his work as a writer on HBO’s The Wire. His series credits also include FX’s Sons of Anarchy and Amazon’s The Man in the High Castle. He co-wrote this year’s John Wick: Chapter 3 and is writer/executive producer of Starz’s upcoming John Wick offshoot series The Continental.

This is the second sale for Brown’s Meadows Productions this season, joining family drama Everyday Insanity, which also has a script plus penalty commitment at Fox. The company’s chief mandate is to champion diversity while developing and producing entertaining, educational and edifying projects for film, broadcast, cable and streaming. Indian Meadows is attached to executive produce a limited series adaptation of author Esi Edugyan’s award-winning novel Washington Black for 20th Century Fox TV. Brown is repped by JWS Entertainment, Innovative and Ziffren Brittenham.

