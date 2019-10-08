‘Them: Covenant’ Creator Little Marvin Inks Overall Deal With Amazon Studios

Little Marvin, writer and executive producer of Amazon’s upcoming original series Them: Covenant, and his production company Odd Man Out, has signed an overall deal with Amazon Studios. As part of the deal, Odd Man Out will create and produce original series and films for Amazon Studios to premiere exclusively on Prime Video in over 200 countries and territories.

Written by Little Marvin, the 1950’s-set Them: Covenant centers on Henry and Lucky Emory, who decide to move their family from North Carolina to an all-white Los Angeles neighborhood. The family’s home on a tree-lined, seemingly idyllic street becomes ground zero where malevolent forces both real and supernatural threaten to taunt, ravage and destroy them.

Them: Covenant, the first season of horror event series Them, stars Deborah Ayorinde, Ashley Thomas, Shahadi Wright Joseph, Alison Pill, Melody Hurd, Javier Botet, Ryan Kwanten and Percy Hynes White.

“Amazon Studios is the perfect home for Little Marvin and his seemingly endless talents. We are already captivated with his gripping vision for the upcoming Amazon Original Series Them,” said Vernon Sanders, Co-Head of Television, Amazon Studios. “We know that Little Marvin will create even more impactful, relevant, and entertaining projects for the global Prime Video audience.”

In addition to his writing and executive producing duties on the first two seasons of Them, Little Marvin is also writing the as-yet untitled Teddy Pendergrass movie for Warner Bros. with producers Donald DeLine, Tyrese Gibson and Lee Daniels.

“There aren’t enough exclamation points to express how thrilled I am to partner with my Amazon Studios family on this new adventure. Their bold and visionary dream team have been extraordinarily nurturing during the process of creating our first series together, Them: Covenant,” said Little Marvin. “Elated to call them my home, and look forward to creating even more together with this new partnership.”

The deal was brokered by Melissa Rogal of Lichter Grossman Nichols Adler & Feldman.