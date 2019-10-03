‘Little Fires Everywhere’: Jesse Williams To Recur In Hulu Limited Series

EXCLUSIVE: Grey’s Anatomy‘s Jesse Williams is set for a recurring role opposite Reese Witherspoon, Kerry Washington, Rosemarie DeWitt and Joshua Jackson in Little Fires Everywhere, Hulu’s upcoming limited series based on Celeste Ng’s bestselling book.

Developed and written by Casual‘s Liz Tigelaar, the series hails from Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine, Washington’s Simpson Street and ABC Signature Studios. Little Fires Everywhere follows the intertwined fates of the picture-perfect Richardson family and an enigmatic mother and daughter who upend their lives. The story explores the weight of secrets, the nature of art and identity, the ferocious pull of motherhood – and the danger in believing that following the rules can avert disaster.

Williams will play Joe Ryan. A wealthy Wall Streeter who for years has struggled to conceive, Joe and his wife, Madeline, turn to an unlikely source to help start their family.

Witherspoon and Washington will star in the series, with Tigelaar serving as executive producer and showrunner. Witherspoon and Lauren Levy Neustadter will executive produce for Hello Sunshine, along with Washington and Pilar Savone for Simpson Street, and Lynn Shelton.

Williams is best known for his role as Dr. Jackson Avery on Grey’s Anatomy. On the big screen, Williams can most recently be seen in Random Acts of Violence and Jacob’s Ladder.