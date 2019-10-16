Lit Agency Aevitas Creative Management Links With Toby Mundy Associates To Form ACM UK Limited

EXCLUSIVE: Lit agency Aevitas Creative Management has expanded its operations to the UK by joining with Toby Mundy Associates to form ACM UK Limited. Mundy will serve as Chairman/CEO of the new venture.

ACM UK will providing literary representation and consulting services to authors. Mundy will be joined in the UK company by four agents: Natalie Jerome, Max Edwards, Trevor Dolby, and the writer and media consultant Simon Targett. Abner Stein will continue handling UK rights for ACM US, and the current co-agents for ACM US will continue handling translation rights; ACM UK translation rights will be handled by Susanna Lea Associates.

Aevitas Creative Management was formed in New York three years ago by managing partners David Kuhn, Todd Shuster, and Esmond Harmsworth. The agency has outposts in Gotham, Boston, Washington DC, Seattle, and Los Angeles, with 24 agents repping more than 600 authors, ranging from memoirists Cheryl Strayed and Arun Gandhi to novelists Ha Jin, Anthony Marra, Riley Sager, and Hazel Gaynor, scholars Henry Louis Gates, Jr, Liaquat Ahamed, and Maya Soetoro-Ng, former Massachusetts Governor Deval L. Patrick, U.S. Senators Mazie Hirono and Jeff Flake and former Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe; musicians Nile Rodgers, Ben Folds, and Liz Phair; and actors Jim Carrey, Amy Schumer, Taraji P. Henson, Neil Patrick Harris, and John Lithgow, among others.

Related Story RLJE Films Acquires Blumhouse Drama 'Adopt A Highway' Starring Ethan Hawke

“Ever since we founded ACM in 2016 we’ve wanted to expand into the UK, one of the most important literary markets in the world, as a way to bring authors and agents on both sides of the Atlantic closer together, and as a way to foster cross pollination and collaboration,” the Aevitas founders said. “We knew from the moment we began discussions with Toby and our other new UK colleagues that his and their taste, values, and commitment to quality books in all categories aligned perfectly with the lists of our US based agents. We are lucky that his ambitions for growth also aligned perfectly with our own ambitions to have a presence in the UK and the wider commonwealth market.”

Mundy said that “long-term success in this industry comes from great people working in a great culture. The creative, collaborative, and collegial atmosphere at ACM has been foundational to its success and I believe that by working with the outstanding team in the US, we can build something similar here. I’ve loved running Toby Mundy Associates for the last five years, but by being part of something larger, we will be able to offer our clients more. It’s a very exciting time.”