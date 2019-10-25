UMC Renews ‘A House Divided’ For Season 2, Adds LisaRaye McCoy & Parker McKenna Posey As Recurring

The Urban Movie Channel has renewed its original series A House Divided for a second season, with the soapy, multi-generational family drama created by Dan Garcia in production and set to return to the AMC-backed streaming service in the spring.

Demetria McKinney (Tyler Perry’s House of Payne), Paula Jai Parker (Ray Donovan), Lawrence Hilton-Jacobs (The Jacksons: An American Dream) and Brad James (Tyler Perry’s For Better or Worse) starred in the six-episode Season 1, which debuted in July and was the most-watched original series on UMC.

A House Divided follows the Sanders clan, a wealthy, prominent family in the Los Angeles community who deal with the loss of their matriarch while uncovering and facing a slew of secrets and scandals.

For the new season, LisaRaye McCoy (All of Us, Single Ladies) and Parker McKenna Posey (My Wife and Kids, Games People Play) have come aboard for new recurring roles.

“The first season of A House Divided performed incredibly well on UMC,” said Nikki Love, VP Development & Production for the subscription streaming service dedicated to black film and television from AMC Networks’ RLJ Entertainment. “The response we’ve seen from viewers and our subscribers has shown us that this series has developed a very dedicated and passionate audience and they are more than ready for another season of the Sanders family’s antics. We look forward to delivering more juicy storylines and can’t wait to showcase the new dynamic LisaRaye and Parker will bring to the show.”