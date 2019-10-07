Lionsgate Promotes Lee Hollin As It Puts Together Dedicated Current Programming Team

Lionsgate has created a dedicated team to handle current programming – promoting Lee Hollin to run the unit and hiring a number of executives.

This comes on the back of a number of new series and renewals including new seasons of Florida Girls and Dear White People.

Hollin, who was formerly SVP, current programming becomes Head of Current Programming, continuing to report to Lionsgate Television Group Chairman Kevin Beggs. Meanwhile, it has hired former WME agent Erin Conroy, who was previously VP, Development at Cavalry Media, as Vice President, former BET Director of Original Programming Jade-Addon Hall as Director and promoting Marshall Turner, who was previously Beggs’ executive assistant and development associate to Manager.

Hollin is responsible for series including Pop comedy sensation Florida Girls, from its partnership with 3 Arts Entertainment, Dear White People, which just landed a fourth and final season at Netflix, OWN’s family saga Ambitions and anthology series Manhunt: Lone Wolf for Spectrum Originals. He also shepherded Lionsgate’s first original series for Apple, Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet. Hollin and his team will also work closely with the Lionsgate Television Group development team on series such as Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist for NBC, Love Life for HBO Max and Starz series like Heels, Dangerous Liaisons and Power Book II: Ghost as well as shepherding Viola Davis-starrer First Ladies, which is in fast-track development at Showtime.

He joined Lionsgate in 2018, having previously been Vice President of Current Programming at CBS and Director of Drama Development at CBS Studios. During his tenure at CBS, Hollin oversaw shows including Madam Secretary, Jane the Virgin and Criminal Minds. Before that, he served as Manager of Drama Development at Fox Broadcasting Company where he worked on Glee and Fringe.

“Lee is an invaluable member of our television group and will be an exceptional leader to a team of dedicated professionals, television connoisseurs and fast-rising stars,” said Beggs. “With our current programming and development teams at full throttle, we are well positioned to continue to offer more fan favorite shows and critically-acclaimed hits to audiences. I couldn’t be more proud of our group and the diverse portfolio of shows that we’re putting together.”