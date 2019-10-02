Lionsgate Inks First-Look Pact With ‘Shadow Force’ Producer Stephen “Dr.” Love

Lionsgate has signed producer, entrepreneur and author Stephen “Dr.” Love to a multi-year first-look film development and production deal. Love, through his Made With Love Media banner, is currently producing Shadow Force, the action film starring Kerry Washington and Sterling K. Brown, which the studio recently acquired.

Other forthcoming projects on Love’s slate include the thriller They Cloned Tyrone, directed by Creed 2 screenwriter Juel Taylor, for Netflix; Assisted Living, written by Kay Oyegun, at Paramount; and Notes from a Young Black Chef, based on Kwame Onwuachi’s memoir, which will be adapted by Randy McKinnon.

Love produced Creed 2 director Steven Caple Jr.’s first feature The Land, which premiered at the 2016 Sundance Film Festival, was theatrically released by IFC Films and is now on Netflix. He also picked up an Emmy and Cannes Lions Grand Prix for the racially conscious Procter & Gamble commercial “The Talk.”

Love is repped by CAA and Morris Yorn. The deal was negotiated by Bonnie Stylides, EVP Business and Legal Affairs at Lionsgate.