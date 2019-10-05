Lewis Dauber Dies: Character Actor Specializing In Priests Was 70

Lewis Dauber, a veteran character actor whose gentle demeanor made him the go-to man for portrayals of priests, died Thursday of liver cancer at his home in California’s Pacific Palisades. He was 70.

Dauber’s credits as a priest included appearances on the TV shows The Bernie Mac Show, Who’s the Boss?, Diagnosis Murder, Melrose Place, NYPD Blue, The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, and The League.

He was born in New York on April 27, 1949, and earned a bachelor’s degree from UC Berkeley. Early in his career, he sold travelers checks for Citibank before moving on to acting. Dauber appeared in commercials, on the stage, and in the film Jingle All the Way (1996).

His last credit came on a 2017 episode of Lethal Weapon. Dauber also taught at Mount St. Mary’s in the college’s weekend school for the department of film and social justice.

Survivors include his wife, Disney publicist Paulette Dauber, and sons Jeff and Zach.

A funeral will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday at Eden Memorial Park cemetery in Mission Hills. Donations in his memory can be made to Hebrew Union College in Los Angeles or the SAG-AFTRA Foundation.