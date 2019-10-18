Level 33 Entertainment Buys World Rights To UK Thriller ‘Eve’

EXCLUSIVE: Level 33 Entertainment, the Los Angeles-based sales and distribution outfit, has taken global rights to British thriller Eve ahead of the film’s world premiere at the San Diego International Film Festival on Saturday (October 19).

Set in London’s Notting Hill, the film follows two actresses who have auditioned for the role of Eve in a screen adaptation of Paradise Lost. When one of them is awarded the role, her excitement is quickly tempered by a distributing home invasion. Unsure of who or what is tormenting her, her sense of reality starts to spiral out of control, threatening her sanity.

Rory Kindersley directed the project, his feature debut, with Toby Cook and Matt Cook producing for their outfit Fablemaze.

Christine Marzano stars, with Rachel Warren, Andrew Lee Potts, Elizabeth Healey, Lex Shrapnel and Jonathan Forbes also in the cast.

Level 33 is lining up a release in early spring 2020. The deal was negotiated by Andreas Olavarria of the distributor with Glen Reynolds of Circus Road Films on behalf of producers.