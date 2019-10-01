German Film & TV Group Leonine Hires Christiane Goldberg As SVP Sales

Leonine, the German media conglomerate backed by New York investment outfit KKR, has appointed Christiane Goldberg as Senior Vice President Sales.

Goldberg joins the company on October 1 and will report directly to CEO Fred Kogel. In her role, she will head up the group’s licensing activity across film and TV, including for its library of more than 7,000 titles.

Goldberg joins from her role as SVP Group Content Acquisitions & Sales at German broadcaster and media company ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, where she was responsible for acquisitions of feature films and series. More recently, she also began overseeing sales for its TV group in German-speaking Europe.

Leonine was formed earlier this year by the merger of distributors Tele München Group and Universum Film, and TV outfits i&u TV and Wiedemann & Berg Film, with the backing of investors KKR. The company has made significant film acquisitions this year including Lorene Scafaria’s Hustlers, Rian Johnson’s Knives Out and Roland Emmerich’s Moonfall.

The group operates three divisions, now all under the same branding: Leonine Production, Leonine Distribution and Leonine Licensing.

Fred Kogel said on the hire: “I am very pleased that we were able to win such a proven licensing and sales expert as Christiane Goldberg for our team. She possesses deep knowledge of the market and an excellent national and international network. We are sure that she will make an important contribution to the further development of Leonine. With her appointment, the personnel and structural realignment of our licensing business has been completed.”

Christiane Goldberg added: “I am looking forward to playing an active role at Leonine in the further development of this exciting and new company. With more than 7,000 titles, Leonine owns one of the largest license libraries on the German market. Together with my team we want to build on this basis to adapt the program supply according to the needs of our customers. This applies to free TV channels as well as pay TV services and OTT platforms.”