LeBron James-Produced Docuseries ‘Becoming’ Ordered By Disney+

Disney+

Disney+ has ordered 10 episodes of Becoming, a docuseries which focuses on the upbringing of world-class entertainers, musicians and athletes, from LeBron James and his Springhill Entertainment, ESPN Films, Spoke Studios and ITV America.

Becoming, originally created for Disney XD by ESPN Films, was spawned from the Becoming pilot that aired in 2014 and told the story of James’ rise to the top.

Each episode of the documentary-style series, shot in vérité, will visit a celebrity’s hometown, touring important locations that were central to their upbringing. A supporting cast of family members, coaches, teachers, mentors, and friends will also be interviewed, sharing anecdotes and insight into the star’s “becoming” story. Anthony Davis, Caleb McLaughlin, Candace Parker and Nick Cannon are among the celebrities who will appear in the series.

Becoming is produced in conjunction with LeBron James, Maverick Carter, Jamal Henderson and Philip Byron from SpringHill Entertainment. Brent Montgomery and Joe Weinstock executive produce for Spoke Studios; and Jordana Hochman and Rebecca Bruno executive produce for ITV America.

