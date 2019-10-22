DAZN And LeBron James Reteam For Canelo Alvarez-Sergey Kovalev Docuseries

EXCLUSIVE: Uninterrupted, the media company founded by LeBron James and Maverick Carter, is re-teaming with DAZN to produce a docuseries about boxers Canelo Alvarez and Sergey Kovalev.

The new installment in DAZN’s 40 Days franchise showcases the fighters before their bout in Las Vegas. The first of the show’s three episodes debuts on the subscription streaming outlet today ahead of the November 2 title fight, which is streaming exclusively on DAZN.

Steered by executive chairman John Skipper, former president of ESPN, DAZN has been ramping up in the U.S. since its launch a little more than a year ago. It also operates in eight other major countries, including Brazil, Canada, Germany and Japan, controlling rights to major sports in many of them. Billionaire Len Blavatnik is the majority shareholder of its parent company.

Uninterrupted last collaborated with DAZN on a 40 Days outing leading up to Alvarez’s fight last April against Daniel Jacobs. Alvarez is one of the streaming platform’s signature athlete, having signed a landmark deal with DAZN a year ago for 11 fights over five years at a reported minimum of $365 million.

The new edition brings a different wrinkle designed to mirror the change being experienced by Alvarez (whose given name is Saul, but who goes by the nickname Canelo, or “cinnamon” in Spanish). The boxer is moving up two weight classes to challenge Kovalev, a light-heavyweight knockout specialist.

Carter, musician DJ Khaled, NBA star Draymond Green and comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias appear on the show to discuss how they have overcome new challenges to remain at a high professional level.

“There’s the fight, and then there’s the story behind the fight, and 40 Days goes deep into what’s at stake for each fighter, which is especially interesting in a match like this, where each side is out to prove something different,” Carter said. “Together with DAZN, we’re giving boxing fans like me a front-row seat into Canelo and Kovalev’s thinking and process.”

Jamie Horowitz, EVP Content for DAZN North America, called Alvarez’s ambition “spectacular and unending.” The show’s exploration of “what’s next,” he added, “reflects what Maverick often says to his team, ‘The reward for doing great work is the opportunity to do it again on an even bigger platform.'”

Along with James and Carter, Mexican soccer star and boxing fan Carlos Vela will executive produce the show. Each episode will be broadcast the day after its debut on several media platforms including Univision, NBC Sports Network and select regional sports networks, including MSG.