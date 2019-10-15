Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

‘Fortnite’ Becomes A Black Hole As Season 10 Ends, Whipping Fans Into Frenzy

Got A Tip? Tip Us

LeBron James Calls Foul On Houston Rockets GM’s “Uneducated” Tweet In Favor Of Hong Kong Pro-Democracy Protesters

The LA Laker just laid out his stance on Daryl Morey's social media remark on freedom in the once UK colony - and it ain't pretty AP

LeBron James has slammed NBA team owners for treating players with a “slave mentality” and weathered Fox New host Laura Ingraham’s bellow that the L.A. Laker and other pro athletes should “shut up and dribble” when it comes to social and political topics.

Not so much for Houston Rockets GM Daryl Morey it seems.

Turns out King James believes that when it comes to pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong seeking to persevere against the dissent crushing one-party People’s Republic of China one of the winningest general managers in the NBA should have kept his mouth shut.

“I don’t want to get into a word or sentence feud with Daryl Morey but I believe that he wasn’t educated on the situation at hand and he spoke, the EP and host of HBO’s engaging yak fest The Shop told reporters today after spending several days in China as the Communist government ramped up its backlash against the league and its big big bucks business interests.

“So many people could have been harmed, not only financially, but physically emotionally, spiritually. So just be care what we tweet, what we say and we do,” NIKE sponsored James added in a short statement that seemed to abruptly veer from Central Committee approved talking points to cliché about selfishness to the blatantly self-conscious – as you can see in the tweet below:

LeBron doubled down soon afterwards with a series of tweets that basically said Morey cramped his style and should have been quiet until the NBA exhibition games in mainland China last week were done.

On October 4 M.I.T. Sloan M.B.A. graduate Morey tweeted out an image that said ”Fight for Freedom. Stand with Hong Kong.” Soon afterwards, the 12-year Rockets GM delated the tweet, as Beijing pulled contracts and put NBA exhibition games in China in a vice. With the league calling the tweet “regrettable” and the Rockets owner throwing his own GM under the bus for voicing support for the wide spread demonstrations the past few months that has sought great political autonomy for the territory from mainland China.

In China for two games against the Brooklyn Nets this past weekend, James and the Lakers were pretty much on a media lockdown as the NBA tried to placate Chinese reaction amidst clearly coordinated repercussions and TV blackout. Though NBA Commissioner Adam Silver publicly said in Japan on October 8 that Morey was “supported in terms of his ability to exercise his freedom of expression,” the Rockets GM himself had already sought to blunt his own pretty straightforward pro-freedom tweet.

Though the Chinese regime blocks the Internet, is locking up over a million Uyghur Muslims in internment camps in the country’s Western regions and has a heavy selection of troops sitting just outside Hong Kong right now, looks like they were hoping for more of a three pointer in making sure the NBA just dribbled – as the China mocking South Park will sure to satire later this week.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad