Laurel & Hardy Remembered At 25th Annual Music Box Steps Celebration In Silver Lake

A family festival celebrating the history of Laurel & Hardy’s famed Music Box steps short will be celebrated from 11 AM to 4 PM today at the site of the Academy Award-winning short.

The 1932 comedy short won an Oscar for Best Live Action Short (Comedy), the first in that category. The film depicts the pair attempting to move a piano up a 132-step incline. Naturally, hilarity ensues.

The festival takes place today from 11 AM to 4 PM at Laurel & Hardy Park steps, 900 N Vendome St, Los Angeles, CA 90026. Free food, live entertainment, a raffle, and screenings of the famous film are on tap.

The Music Box was selected for preservation in the National Film Registry by the Library of Congress.