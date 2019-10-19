Laurel & Hardy Remembered At 25th Annual Music Box Steps Celebration In Silver Lake

A family festival celebrating the history of Laurel & Hardy’s famed Music Box steps short will be celebrated from 11 AM to 4 PM today at the site of the Academy Award-winning short.
The 1932 comedy short won an Oscar for Best Live Action Short (Comedy), the first in that category. The film depicts the pair attempting to move a piano up a 132-step incline. Naturally, hilarity ensues.
The festival takes place today from 11 AM to 4 PM at Laurel & Hardy Park steps, 900 N Vendome St, Los Angeles, CA 90026. Free food, live entertainment, a raffle, and screenings of the famous film are on tap.
The kicker to the film, which depicts numerous attempts to get the heavy piano up the stairs, is that Laurel & Hardy culd have driven up the hill and stopped in front of the house.
