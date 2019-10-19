Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Laurel & Hardy Remembered At 25th Annual Music Box Steps Celebration In Silver Lake

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Laurel & Hardy Remembered At 25th Annual Music Box Steps Celebration In Silver Lake

A family festival celebrating the history of Laurel & Hardy’s famed Music Box steps short will be celebrated from 11 AM to 4 PM today at the site of the Academy Award-winning short.

The 1932 comedy short won an Oscar for Best Live Action Short (Comedy), the first in that category. The film depicts the pair attempting to move a piano up a 132-step incline. Naturally, hilarity ensues.

The festival takes place today from 11 AM to 4 PM at Laurel & Hardy Park steps, 900 N Vendome St, Los Angeles, CA 90026. Free food, live entertainment, a raffle, and screenings of the famous film are on tap.

The Music Box was selected for preservation in the National Film Registry by the Library of Congress.

The kicker to the film, which depicts numerous attempts to get the heavy piano up the stairs, is that Laurel & Hardy culd have driven up the hill and stopped in front of the house.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad