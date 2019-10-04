Laura Ingraham Issues Correction About Whistleblower Attorney

Fox News host Laura Ingraham made a correction on Thursday about Mark Zaid, one of the whistleblower’s attorneys who she claimed had once represented Hillary Clinton and Chuck Schumer.

“That was incorrect,” Ingraham said on her show, The Ingraham Angle. “I was mistaking Mark for another attorney representing the whistleblower named Andrew Bakaj, who just worked for Clinton and Schumer. I apologize for that mixup.”

Zaid objected to her claim, made on Wednesday night during an interview with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), and in a series of Twitter posts wrote that “to be clear, at no time have I ever represented Senator Schumer or Secretary Clinton. Ever. Never.”

He added that Bakaj, his co-counsel, interned with Schumer and Clinton when he was 19 or 20 and in college.

President Donald Trump’s defenders are “trying to smear the legal team as some liberal opposition,” Zaid wrote. “We are anything but that. I’ve never been anything other than registered independent and proud of it. We pursue the rule of law.”

CNN’s Jake Tapper reported that the “possible political bias” of the whistleblower, brought up by Inspector General Michael Atkinson, was that the whistleblower was a registered Democrat. Atkinson still found the whistleblower’s complaint “urgent” and “credible.”

“We won’t comment on identifying info but if true, give me a break! Bias? Most ppl are.”

He added, “Our representation is to ensure #whistleblower laws followed properly & client is protected from reprisal – from anyone. They have been, as acknowledged repeatedly by @ODNIgov & ICIG, both #Trump appointees.”

“Partisanship not involved. Don’t let anyone argue differently.”