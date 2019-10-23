LAIKA Pulls Out All The Stops With Five Free L.A. Screenings

LAIKA will be pulling out all the stops this Sunday at The Landmark in Los Angeles with a day-long retrospective of the studio’s animated body of work. Admission is free for the event, which includes screenings of all five LAIKA feature films to date: Missing Link (2019), Kubo and the Two Strings (2016), The Boxtrolls (2014), ParaNorman (2012), and Coraline (2009).

The retrospective also features filmmaker stage discussions and a lobby exhibit of the expressive puppets and intricate dioramas that have brought international fame and accolades to the LAIKA workshop outside Portland, Oregon.

Below, the schedule for Sunday’s event at The Landmark (10850 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90064):

10:30 am: Kubo and the Two Strings: A youngster must find the magic suit of armor worn by his late father to defeat a vengeful spirit. Charlize Theron, Matthew McConaughey, Art Parkinson, and George Takei lead the voice cast. With a post-film Q&A discussion with the film’s director, Travis Knight, also the President and CEO of LAIKA.

1:15 pm: Missing Link Mr. Link, aka Bigfoot, recruits explorer Sir Lionel Frost to help locate his long-lost relatives in the fabled valley of Shangri-La. Hugh Jackman, Zoe Saldana, and Zach Galifianakis lead the voice cast. With a post-film Q&A with writer-director Chris Butler.

4:00 pm: ParaNorman: A misunderstood boy takes on ghosts, zombies, and grown-ups to save his town from a centuries-old curse. Kodi Smit-McPhee, Anna Kendrick, Casey Affleck, and Leslie Mann lead the voice cast.

6:15 pm: Coraline: An adventurous 11-year-old girl finds another world that resembles her own but with sinister secrets. Dakota Fanning, Teri Hatcher, and Ian McShane lead the voice cast.

8:45 pm: The Boxtrolls: An orphan raised by subterranean trash collectors tries to save his friends from an evil exterminator. Elle Fanning, Ben Kingsley, Simon Pegg, and Nick Frost lead the voice cast.