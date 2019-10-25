EXCLUSIVE: OneWorld Entertainment, the Paris and LA-based investment and production company set up last year by producing collective The Project and a trio of U.S. executives, has revealed its first full slate of features.

The company is led in Paris by Laurent Fumeron, Daniel Goroshko and Rodolphe Sanzé from producing collective The Project, with it U.S. division OneWorld Films in LA headed up by producers Matt Bradley and Sharunya Varriale.

Financing is assured by the OneWorld Film Fund created last year and managed by Ron Bradley, founder and CEO of Pinnacle Advisors Group.

OneWorld Entertainment has to date co-produced Andrew Desmond’s The Sonata, which played festivals including Fantasporto, BIFAN and FrightFest this year before selling to Screen Media for North America as well as France and Japan.

Next up for the company are four new genre features.

Happy Mutant Baby Pills is a thriller comedy based on the book by Jerry Stahl, whose film credits include Bad Boys II. French filmmaker Julien Mokrani will helm the project, which is in development and aiming for a 2021 shoot. The story follows a copywriter who writes small print for prescription drugs, marital aids and incontinence products, while also managing a heroin habit. When he encounters a troubled young woman who asks for help, he swiftly falls in love, and gets swept up in her scheme to horrify the world.

Knuckledust is an action thriller to be directed by Brit James Kermack. The project from Featuristic Films, The Project and OneWorld Entertainment is now casting and is aiming to shoot end of October. After the police are called to take down an elite underground fight den, they discover seven levels of hell, filled with bodies, with only one survivor.

The Young is a mystery horror written and directed by David Guglielmo and Nick Chakwin. It will star Freya Tingley and shoot in North America in 2020. The film follows a group of teen girls at an all-girls summer camp who mysteriously become pregnant at the same time.

Daughter is a horror drama currently in production. Corey Design is directing the story of a young woman who finds herself abducted by a strange man, who attempts to induct her into his family. It is a co-production between Pleiades Pictures and OneWorld Entertainment.

OneWorld Entertainment is also developing and looking to acquire new projects and will be at the upcoming AFM in LA.