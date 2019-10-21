‘Nashville’s Kyle Dean Massey Joins Patti LuPone As Broadway’s Upcoming ‘Company’ Adds Cast

Broadway’s upcoming revival of the Stephen Sondheim landmark musical Company starring Katrina Lenk and Patti LuPone has nearly rounded out its cast, with Nashville‘s Kyle Dean Massey, The Book of Mormon‘s Matt Doyle and The Prom‘s Christopher Sieber among the new arrivals.

The additional casting for director Marianne Elliott’s gender-reversed Company was announced today by producers Elliott & Harper Productions and The Shubert Organization. The production, an Oliver Award winner in its West End bow, recasts the 1970 musical’s lead character, the bachelor Bobby, as the bachelorette Bobbie, to be played by Lenk (The Band’s Visit).

As previously announced with Lenk, LuPone will play Joanne, the “Ladies Who Lunch” role famously created by Elaine Stritch.

Company will begin performances at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre on Monday, March 2, 2020 with an official opening night set for Sunday, March 22 (Sondheim’s 90th birthday). Sondheim and Elliott collaborated to update the musical.

Massey will play Theo, the character formerly known as Kathy, the small-town newcomer to New York, and Doyle will portray Jaime, formerly known as Amy, the nervous soon-to-be newlywed. Sieber will play alcoholic Harry.

Also joining the cast: Christopher Fitzgerald as David, Jennifer Simard as Sarah, Terence Archie as Larry, Etai Benson as Paul, Nikki Renée Daniels as Jenny, Claybourne Elder as Andy, Greg Hildreth as Peter, and Bobby Conte Thornton as P.J.

Casting for the role of Susan will be announced shortly.