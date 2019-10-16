KTLA GM Don Corsini Announces Retirement After Nexstar-Tribune Deal Close

Veteran station executive Don Corsini, a fixture in the Los Angeles TV market who spent the past decade running KTLA-TV as President and General Manager, has informed the station’s staff of his plan to retire at the end of the year. He made announcement at a meeting with employees yesterday, emphasizing that the departure was entirely his decision, according to sources.

The move comes following an ownership change at Tribune Media’s KTLA, which has been taken over by Nexstar Media Group after the company closed its $4.1 billion acquisition of Tribune in September. A Nexstar rep confirmed to Deadline that Corsini is winding down his time at the station.

Corsini has worked at most major TV stations in the second biggest market in the US. Prior to taking the reins of KTLA in January 2009, Corsini was President and General Manager of CBS’ Los Angeles O&Os KCBS/KCAL. He was named GM of then-independent KCAL in 1996 and took charge of CBS’ duopoly following the company’s purchase of KCAL in 2002. He oversaw the merger of the two TV staffs in a single facility in Studio City.

Corsini also worked at KABC-TV for 15 years and had significant stints in sports media. He was a founding executive of regional sports network Prime Ticket (now Fox Sports) and was VP of original programming and development for Liberty Sports.