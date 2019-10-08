Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

‘The Craft’: Nicholas Galitzine Set For Sony, Blumhouse Revamp

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Kirsten Dunst Replaces Elisabeth Moss In Jane Campion’s ‘The Power Of The Dog’

Kirsten Dunst
Matt Baron/Shutterstock

There are some changes going on at Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog. Kirsten Dunst is in talks to step in for Elisabeth Moss, who is exiting the project due to scheduling conflicts.

Once negotiations are finalized, Dunst will join Benedict Cumberbatch and Paul Dano in the adaptation of the 1967 Thomas Savage novel that follows the lives of two wealthy brothers who have opposite personalities. Dunst will play a local widow that Dano’s character marries.

Netflix is set to release the film in 2021 on streaming and in theaters.

Deadline’s sister publication Variety was the first to report this news.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad