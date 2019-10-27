Kincade Fire: More Than 180,000 Evacuated From Northern California Wine Country, 79 Buildings Burned

Flames from the Kincade Fire consume Soda Rock Winery on Sunday, Oct 27, 2019, in Healdsburg, Calif. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

A massive evacuation is underway in Northern California this morning, as wildfires driven by strong winds threatened lives and property in Sonoma County, the heart of the region’s wine production.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office says the evacuation orders for 180,000 people affected by the Kincade Fire is the “largest that any of us at the Sheriff’s Office can remember.”

Some 30,000 acres have been scorched by the blaze so far. Officials estimate it it is 10% contained. The Kincade Fire has destroyed 79 structures and threatened another 31,175 structures. Several wineries have been destroyed.

Displaced people are being directed to four evacuation centers at the Santa Rosa Fairgrounds (1350 Bennett Valley Road), Sonoma Marin Fairgrounds (175 Fairgrounds Road, Petaluma), Santa Rosa Veterans Memorial Building (1351 Maple Avenue) and Petaluma Veterans Center (1094 Petaluma Blvd).

The National Weather Service says strong winds this morning have diminished, but are expected to pick up this evening.

PG&E has cut power to the area and other places where dry conditions and strong winds raise the possibility of downed lines. The precautionary tactic has been used in Northern California several times this season.