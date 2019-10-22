‘Boardwalk Empire’s Kelly Macdonald Joins Colin Firth In WWII Drama ‘Operation Mincemeat’

EXCLUSIVE: Emmy-winner Kelly Macdonald (Boardwalk Empire, The Girl in the Café, No Country for Old Men) has been cast alongside Colin Firth in the See-Saw Films and Cohen Media Group film Operation Mincemeat, directed by John Madden.

The WWII drama, which is an adaptation of Ben Macintyre’s 2010 book, takes place in 1943 when the Allies are determined to launch an all-out assault on Fortress Europe. It follows two brilliant intelligence officers, Ewen Montagu (Firth) and Charles Cholmondeley, who dream up an inspired and improbable disinformation strategy to help the cause.

Michelle Ashford penned the screenplay which is being produced by Charles S. Cohen, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, and Kris Thykier. See-Saw’s COO Simon Gillis will serve as executive producer.

Macdonald was recently seen on the big screen starring opposite Garrett Hedlund in the Gregor Jordan-directed film Dirt Music, which premiered at the Toronto Film Festival. She also stars in the British series Giri/Haji and Scottish miniseries, The Victim.

