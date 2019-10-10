‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ Producer Bunim/Murray Productions Invests In Data Firm Shareability To Bolster Pitches

Keeping Up With The Kardashians producer Bunim/Murray Productions is to introduce data and analytics into its pitches after investing in digital marketing accelerator Shareability.

The Banijay-owned producer has invested in the Marina Del Rey-based company to bolster its projects before they are brought to networks and platforms.

Shareability, founded by Tim Staples and Nick Reed in 2013, has worked with the likes of The Olympics and The Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation and will help Bunim/Murray Productions to help incubate certain digital series from the producer’s development slate before being taken to the market. Shareability will also lend its knowledge to creating socially-optimized content, and the two companies will present a new model for producing and marketing programming by building pitch packages for select show buyers, traditional networks and streaming platforms that harness marketing with production expertise.

Shareability campaigns include John Cena’s collaboration with Cricket Wireless, the Baby Olympics spots and Dua Lipa’s New Rules music video juggernaut.

Gil Goldschein, CEO of Bunim/Murray Productions, who will join Shareability’s board of directors, said, “In an ever-evolving TV Landscape where the level of competition amongst creative story-tellers and producers has reached a fever pitch, now more than ever, we need to find a way to ‘break through the noise.’ With Shareability, we gain the ability to accurately predict audience trends and identify blue sky opportunities in an unprecedented way.”

“Bunim/Murray is responsible for some of the most iconic television shows of the last twenty-five years. Through our partnership we are redefining how to launch shows for the next twenty-five,” added Staples.