Katz Networks Hires TNT/TBS Vets David Hudson & Sophia Karteris Kelley For Original Programming Slots

David Hudson has been named Executive Vice President of Original Programming for Katz Networks, and will oversee the development and production of all original programming, including scripted and unscripted series, movies and specials, for Bounce, Brown Sugar, Court TV, Court TV Mystery, Grit and Laff.

In his new role, Hudson has hired longtime Turner Broadcasting System exec Sophia Karteris Kelley as Katz’s Senior Vice President of Original Programming.

“David is an extraordinarily talented and creative programming executive,” said Jonathan Katz, President and Chief Executive Officer for Katz Networks, part of The E.W. Scripps Company. “As we continue to ramp up original content creation for all our networks and services, I’m thrilled to have him join our team and use his experience and skills to create a broad array of engaging and compelling content for consumers.”

Hudson is based in Atlanta and will report to Jonathan Katz. Among his positions at TNT and TBS over the last dozen years is his most recent as Senior Vice President, Late Night and Specials where he oversaw Conan, Lopez Tonight, the Screen Actors Guild Awards show and TNT’s Christmas in Washington.

Kelley’s roles at Turner Broadcasting System Inc. included Vice President for TBS, TNT and TCM, overseeing all content on digital platforms, and she was involved in the development of digital scheduling systems to address new media, among other roles. She most recently was Senior Vice President of Programming at UPtv.

“Sophia is a talented and seasoned creative pro,” said Hudson. “Her experience, ability to build organizations, create growth and manage day to day operations is an invaluable addition.”