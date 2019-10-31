Rep. Katie Hill Blasts “Double Standard” And “Cyber Exploitation” In Final Speech To Congress

Rep. Katie Hill (D-CA) blasted what she called a “double standard” as she resigned from her House seat following the publication of explicit photos on the right-wing site Red State.

“The mistakes I made and the people I’ve hurt that led to this moment will haunt me for the rest of my life, and I have to come to terms with that,” she said in a speech on the floor of the House.

She said that ever since the images surfaced, she had “barely left her bed.” Her appearance for the vote on an impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump was the first time since then that she had left her apartment, she said.

Hill faced an ethics investigation over allegations of inappropriate relations with one of her congressional staffers, something that she denied. But she acknowledged having a sexual relationship with a campaign staff member as she was running for office last year.

Hill was a favorite of Hollywood donors as Democrats sought to retake the House last year, and a number of entertainment figures showed up to canvass in her Ventura County area district during the fall campaign. This cycle, she already raised $131,733 from showbiz sources, the most of any House incumbent seeking reelection, according to the Center for Responsive Politics.

Hill said that she was resigning even as other public figures, namely Trump, have been “credibly accused” of acts of sexual violence, yet have not faced repercussions.

She took aim at the publication of the explicit photos, which were posted to the Red State site. She said that they amount to “cyber exploitation” and “cyber shaming.” She said that she had been told that there were “hundreds” more photos and text messages that would have been leaked out.

She also blamed her estranged husband, Kenneth Heslep, with whom she was going through divorce proceedings. In her resignation letter on Sunday, Hill said that right wing sites had given Heslep a “platform” to conduct a “smear campaign built around cyber exploitation.” Hill is openly bisexual, and said in her farewell speech that right-wing media has “capitalized on my sexuality, and allowed my abusive ex to continue that abuse.”

“We have an entire culture that have to change,” she said.

Hill’s father, Michael, told ABC News that they were pursuing prosecution under a so-called “revenge porn” law that is in place in California and Washington, D.C.

Hill also apologized to her family, friends and supporters for the turn of events, saying that she “fell short” and “I am sorry.”

Before her speech, to a largely empty chamber, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez (D-NY) hugged her, as did Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), right after she finished. The three congresswomen have been among the highest profile members of the freshman class.

Hill suggested that her final vote, one that formalizes the impeachment inquiry against Trump, was especially fitting.

“I am leaving because there is only one investigation that deserves the attention of this country, and that is the one we voted on today,” she said.

Among the candidates who have formally expressed their intent to pursue Hill’s seat is George Papadopoulos, who was foreign policy adviser to Trump’s 2016 campaign. He served 12 days in prison for lying to federal investigators after pleading guilty as part of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.