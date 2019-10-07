Kapital Entertainment Partners With Norway’s Feelgood TV To Produce Series For the Global Market

EXCLUSIVE: Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment has forged a partnership with the Norwegian production company Feelgood TV.

Founded by Thomas Giertsen, a popular Norwegian comedian whose show, Just Go, has been on air for 11 seasons, Feelgood is considered Norway’s biggest independent production company in scripted comedy with an extensive roster of successful comedy writers.

“Both Thomas and I are thrilled to be working with Aaron and his dynamic team at Kapital,” said Feelgood CEO Lasse Hallberg. “After enjoying huge success in our region, and the globalization of the content we know the time is right to expand not only in the US and Aaron is the perfect partner for us. We look forward to not only producing local US versions of our formats but to creating original IP – in English language – for a global market.”

Translating local success into global success has been increasingly important for TV producers around the world in the era of global streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon and soon Apple TV+.

Netflix has so far picked up several Norwegian series, including Ragnarok, Bloodride and Home for Christmas. Meanwhile, Kaplan executive produces Indian drama series Delhi Crime, which also was picked up by Netflix.

“Feelgood is an amazing company with extraordinary IP and an impressive track record of success,” Kaplan said. “All of us at Kapital are thrilled that they chose us to work with on helping to co-develop amazing content for a broader market”

In addition to Just Go, currently in production on its 11th season for TVNorge and Discovery Networks Norway, Feelgood’s slate of TV series includes Summer with the In-Laws for TVNorge and Discovery Networks Norway, Basic Bros and Fourteen4Ever for TVNorge Discovery Networks Norway.as well as Swedish remakes Just So Sweden for Kanal 5 Sweden and Summer with the In-Laws Sweden.

The company, which is majority owned by the Danish production house Monday Production, is repped by Paradigm.