Kanye West’s ‘Jesus Is King’ Anoints First Trailer From IMAX-Only Film

The joyful noise of Kanye West’s Sunday Service is coming to IMAX later this month, showcasing the combination religious revival and hip-hop show.

The film will run at IMAX outlets for one week starting Oct. 25, then expand to additional markets on Nov. 8. Tickets are now on sale at JesusIsKing.IMAX.com

Filmed this summer, West’s Sunday Service is set in Roden Crater, artist James Turrell’s never-before-seen installation in Arizona’s Painted Desert. Additional photography was shot on West’s ranch outside Cody, Wyoming.

The service features 13 songs arranged by West in the gospel tradition and performed by the Sunday Service choir, as well as new music from his forthcoming album of the same name.

West has previewed the film throughout October during pop-up screenings held in Detroit, Chicago, New York, and Washington, D.C. Additional preview screenings will be held in select locations on the evening of October 24, 2019. Tickets for preview screenings can also be purchased at JesusIsKing.IMAX.com.

Jesus Is King is directed by photographer Nick Knight.