Justin Kirk To Recur In HBO’s ‘Perry Mason’ Limited Series From Team Downey

EXCLUSIVE: Weeds alum Justin Kirk is set for a key recurring role opposite John Lithgow, Matthew Rhys and Tatiana Maslany in Perry Mason, HBO’s limited series from Team Downey.

Written and executive produced by Rolin Jones and Ron Fitzgerald, who also will showrun, the reimagined Perry Mason is set in 1932 Los Angeles. While the rest of the country recovers from the Great Depression, this city is booming! Oil! Olympic Games! Talking Pictures! Evangelical Fervor! And a child kidnapping gone very, very wrong! Based on characters created by Erle Stanley Gardner, this limited series follows the origins of American fiction’s most legendary criminal defense lawyer, Perry Mason (Rhys). When the case of the decade breaks down his door, Mason’s relentless pursuit of the truth reveals a fractured city and just maybe, a pathway to redemption for himself.

Robert and Susan Downey, who developed the project, executive produce along with Team Downey’s Amanda Burrell, and Joe Horacek. Rhys produces. Tim Van Patten directs and executive produces.

Perhaps best known for his portrayal of Andy Botwin on eight seasons of Showtime’s Weeds and as Prior Walter in Mike Nichols’ HBO miniseries Angels in America, Kirk most recently appeared in the Oscar-nominated films Vice and Molly’s Game. He also recurs on Showtime’s Kidding, opposite Jim Carrey and Judy Greer. He’s repped by UTA, Anonymous Content and Ziffren Brittenham.