Justin Chon, Alicia Vikander Plus More Star In ‘Blue Bayou’ Drama From Chon, MACRO & eOne

EXCLUSIVE: Justin Chon is continuing to champion Asian narratives with his lastest project Blue Bayou, which is being co-financed by Charles D. King ‘s MACRO and Entertainment One. Chon will also star in the film alongside Oscar-winner Alicia Vikander (The Danish Girl, Tomb Raider), Mark O’Brien (Ready or Not, Halt and Catch Fire), Linh Dan Pham (Mr. Nobody, Ninja Assassin), and Emory Cohen (The OA, The Loudest Voice).

The pic marks the third Asian familial-centric drama from the Twilight Saga actor, who found success with his last two films, Gook and Ms. Purple, with the latter performing solidly at the box office when it opened in Los Angeles earlier this year. Blue Bayou was written by Chon, who will also direct the piece as production will commence this month.

Inspired by true events, the plot tells the story of Antonio, a Korean adoptee raised in the US who is forced to confront his distant past, and what it means for his own future as well as his family’s, as he suddenly –and unexpectedly– faces deportation.

Chon is producing the pic with MACRO’s King, Kim Roth, and Poppy Hanks. Clara Wu, Entertainment One’s Nick Meyer, Zev Foreman, and Eddie Rubin will serve as executive producers with MACRO’s Yira Vilaro and Greta Fuentes as co-producers.

Speaking with Deadline at this year’s Sundance fest, where Ms. Purple had its premiere, Chon talked about his transition to directing.

“The reason I stepped behind the camera is to take control of the story, number one,” said Chon. “Number two, I realize how I add the value to the Asian American community right now. We have Justin Lin, we have James Wan, and John Chu —they’re doing that space incredibly well. They’re doing the studio system so and more commercial traditional films. I think I’m so well served in telling these much more intimate stories that bring empathy to us, to our community, and portray us in an authentic way — and I think that is penetrating the culture in a different way.”

Chon is repped by APA and JR Talent Group.

Vikander, who will next be seen in the Netflix movie, Earthquake Bird, and will reprise her role as Lara Croft in the Tomb Raider sequel, is repped by UTA and Tavistock Wood Management. Brien, repped by UTA and Thruline Entertainment, co-stars in Noah Baumbach’s Marriage Story. Pham is repped by Agence Adequat and stars in the forthcoming foreign drama, The Breitner Commando. Repped by CAA, Cohen can be seen opposite Naomi Watts in The Wolf Hour.

MACRO’s upcoming slate includes Just Mercy, which will be released in theaters via Warner Bros in December, Alan Yang’s family drama, Tigertail, for Netflix, and Jesus Was My Homeboy, starring Daniel Kaluuya and Lakeith Stanfield.