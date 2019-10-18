‘Jurassic World 3’ Lands DeWanda Wise

The She’s Gotta Have It Netflix series actress has scored a leading role in Universal/Amblin’s Jurassic World 3.

DeWanda Wise joins the already announced cast that includes Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Mamoudou Anthie and original franchise stars Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum. Deadline exclusively broke the news about the returns of the Jurassic Park trio.

Colin Trevorrow directs off a script he co-wrote with Emily Carmichael. Their screenplay is based on a story by Trevorrow and Derek Connolly, who wrote the previous two Jurassic World chapters. Steven Spielberg and Trevorrow are EPs, Frank Marshall and Pat Crowley are producing.

Jurassic World 3 stomps into theaters on June 11, 2021.

Variety first had the news.