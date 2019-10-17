Julia Garner Inks First-Look Deal With MRC Television

Emmy-winning Ozark star Julia Garner is expanding her relationship with MRC Television, the studio behind the Netflix series, signing a first-look deal to develop and executive produce television projects.

“I’ve had the privilege of working closely with MRC on Ozark where they have offered me a rich playground of material as an actress. I’ve now been afforded an opportunity with MRC to build on a rewarding and collaborative experience and I look forward to establishing a creative partnership in the future,” said Garner.

Garner is coming off her 2019 supporting actress Emmy win for her portrayal of Ruth Langmore in Netflix and MRC Television’s Emmy-nominated drama Ozark. The series, which she co-stars in opposite Jason Bateman and Laura Linney, follows financial planner Marty Bird (Bateman) and his family’s sudden relocation from the suburbs of Chicago to a summer resort community in the Missouri Ozarks. Garner’s character comes from a family of local troublemakers. Currently in production on its third season, the show was also nominated for a 2019 SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series, as well as a 2019 Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Drama Series. Garner also received a 2019 SAG Award nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series and a 2019 Critics’ Choice Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.

Garner next appears in the feature The Assistant, and the Prime Video anthology series Modern Love. She recently co-starred in Netflix’s critically-acclaimed Maniac, and Bravo’s true-crime anthology series Dirty John, for which she was nominated for a 2019 Critics’ Choice Award. She received critical praise for her performance as a pregnant teenager in Paul Weitz’s 2015 film Grandma, as well as Paramount Network’s Waco and FX’s The Americans.

“Julia is phenomenally talented with a remarkable versality of range that she brings to every project she works on, as evidenced by her well-deserved Emmy win for Ozark,” said MRC Television President Elise Henderson. “We are incredibly proud to extend our relationship with her and begin work on a diverse range of projects together.”

Garner is repped by UTA, Anonymous Content and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.

MRC Television’s upcoming series include season three of Ozark, new series The Great, from Tony McNamara (The Favourite), starring Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult; and HBO’s The Outsider, based on the Stephen King novel from Richard Price, starring Ben Mendelsohn, Cynthia Erivo and Jason Bateman, who directs and executive produces.