Joseph Rice Dies: ‘American Bandstand’ Regular, Manager, Agent Was 62

Joseph Eric Rice, a manager and agent, died at his home in Laguna Beach, Calif. on Sept. 7. His death was confirmed by UTA.

Rice grew up in the San Fernando Valley and in his teenage years he became a regular dancer on American Bandstand.

After graduating from UCLA with a Bachelor’s degree in economics, he began his career at the William Morris Agency in the mail room. He later joined the Lew Sherrill Agency, where he worked as an agent.

From there, Rice shifted to running the theatrical department at Abrams Artists Agency, then formed J.R. Talent Group, where he managed the careers of myriad well-known actors.

He is survived by his wife, Gabriella; his children, Tane and Maya; his brothers: Wayne, Darryl and Allan Jr.; his sister, Denice; their spouses; six nieces and nephews; and many cousins