Jori Arancio Exits As ABC Head Of Communications

Jori Arancio is stepping down from her role as SVP of Communications for ABC Entertainment and ABC Studios, ending a 21-year career at The Walt Disney Company.

No replacement has been announced but I hear Naomi Bulochnikov-Paul, head of PR for ABC sibling Freeform, is expected to take on the role, which may be restructured.

“Jori is a sharp and formidable executive who has overseen some fantastic PR campaigns during her extensive career at the company,” said ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke. “She’s also done a great job building a talented team; and while we’re sorry she has made the decision to move on, we remain grateful for her contributions to ABC.”

Arancio was named SVP, Communications, ABC Entertainment and ABC Studios, in October 2016 during the previous, pre-Fox merger regime at the Disney network and studio. She oversaw strategic corporate communication efforts, consumer press campaigns, awards outreach and talent relations for the two business units and shepherded consumer campaigns for “The Bachelor” franchise, Grey’s Anatomy, A Million Little Things, The Conners, and Live in Front of a Studio Audience, among others. She also helped launch hits Roseanne and The Good Doctor and relaunch American Idol.

Prior to that, Arancio served as VP, Communications, Freeform, since 2011. From 2005 until 2011, she served as VP, Communications, ABC Daytime and SOAPnet. She joined The Walt Disney Co. in 1998 as manager, Communications, Disney Channel.

At ABC, Arancio worked with Entertainment President Channing Dungey and, for the past year, with her successor, Karey, who also came to ABC from Freeform.

“It has been my joy and privilege to call The Walt Disney Company home for over 20 years. I have had the great fortune to work alongside the most inspiring, creative, dedicated and passionate communications teams, leaders and talent,” said Arancio. “I have also had the extraordinary opportunity to help launch groundbreaking series and important initiatives. Having worked with Karey at Freeform, it was important to me to work with her during her first year as president of ABC Entertainment. Her vision is taking shape and ABC had a successful fall launch. It’s now time for me to explore new opportunities. I will always be grateful for my colleagues and experiences at ABC and Disney and wish the teams great success.”