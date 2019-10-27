Jonathan Glazer-Directed Short ‘The Fall’ Makes Surprise Premiere On BBC & In UK Cinemas

The Fall, a short directed by Under The Skin filmmaker Jonathan Glazer, made a surprise premiere tonight in the UK on BBC Two and in cinemas.

Inspired by The Sleep Of Reason Produces Monsters, an etching by Francisco Goya, the short was produced by Academy Films and runs at 06:54.

It screened in six cinemas across the UK in front of a variety of age-appropriate movies and will TX again on BBC Two this week on October 30 and November 1.

The under-the-radar project from the acclaimed director is now on BBC iPlayer.

Rose Garnett, director of BBC Films, who commissioned the project, commented: “The opportunity to invite a visionary filmmaker like Jonathan Glazer to create a piece that could really demonstrate the power of short-form filmmaking and bring urgent work to audiences in surprising ways was too good to miss.”

As we revealed this week, Glazer is gearing up on a new feature with A24. The project is a Holocaust drama and will shoot in Poland next year.