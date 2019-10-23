‘Joker’ Set To Bank Near Half Billion In Profit, On Par With ‘Avengers: Infinity War’: The Breakdown

So, no huge shocker here, but Warner Bros/Village Roadshow/Bron Studios’ Joker is going to churn a profit, on its way to becoming the highest grossing R-rated movie of all-time.

How much profit you ask? Well, we’ll actually tell you.

Our sources say Joker is poised to make at least $464M after global theatrical, TV and home entertainment windows and it could be more if the worldwide box office for the Todd Phillips-directed movie exceeds $900M. That amount of profit isn’t that far from what Avengers: Infinity War racked up last year in black ink: a half billion, but that pic was more expensive with a production cost and global P&A of…half billion.

Joker‘s profit is also not that far from Black Panther‘s $476.8M, and way ahead of Aquaman‘s $260.5M (which at combined budget and P&A of $348M was 83% more expensive than Joker), Venom’s near $247M) and Fox Deadpool 2 ‘s $235.4M. So that’s how Joker ranks among some of last year’s superhero movies profit-wise in case you were wondering.

Global theatrical rentals for Joker are figured at $421M. With the DC brand having stumbled after Justice League, Joker continues to show the Burbank, CA lot’s resilience with its feature comic book brand after Aquaman, their highest grossing DC title ever at $1.15 billion as well as their glass ceiling crasher Wonder Woman ($821.8M, another film that Joker is besting in black in, she having lassoed $252.9M).

Joker is expected to be at $825M worldwide at the end of its fourth weekend while in its fourth weekend here in the states, the pic is expected to lead a sleepy Halloween box office with $19M-$20M for No. 1, -33% for a running near $279M domestic total, as three wide entries open: 101 Studios’ Current War ($3.5M), STX’s horror-thriller Countdown ($6M) and Screen Gems’ Black and Blue ($6M-$10M).

The Joker given its oppressive society tone isn’t expected to get a release in mainland China. All of the pic’s offshore territories have been released. Production costs after New York City tax credits were $70M (though some say it’s lower in the $60Ms, we heard it’s higher) and global P&A is at $120M. This is Warner Bros, and there’s no way that they’d under-spend on an anticipated awards season blockbuster they launched with a Venice Film Festival premiere, followed by plays at TIFF and New York Film Festival. Warners is estimated to have spent $110M alone in global P&A on A Star Is Born last year. Joker is putting a few pics this autumn out of business, i.e. Gemini Man, and cutting into ticket sales of others.

Breaking down Joker‘s numbers, global home entertainment revenues are poised to gross a combined $146M which includes streaming, SVOD, PVOD and OTT. Warner Bros. has some of the best international TV deals on the planet, near or behind Disney’s. Why is that? Because they provide a steady supply of premium product, particularly DC stuff, and foreign TV buyers are willing to pay top dollar for that to play on their shelf space. Hence, sources say that Joker‘s foreign TV monies are at an estimated $124M net. Combined global video costs, plus talent participations and residuals are set to amount to $97M. In terms of participations, sources tell me that Phillips is apt to reap the most.

These figures do not come from Warner Bros., Village Roadshow or Bron Studios directly, rather Deadline’s die-hard, reliable finance sources. Warners reduced its risk on the movie with VR at 25% and Bron Studios at 25%.

As we reported from the start, when Joker scored the best opening ever at the October domestic B.O. with $96M, this film’s success goes down to the Warner Bros. marketing department who sold this movie as the hip, retro, cool DC film you’ve never seen before versus the dark, nasty provocateur of violence that media headlines and law enforcement agencies feared the pic would be (Thank God, it was not). And, also Warners distribution, which has whacked at that first weekend in October before with pics like Gravity and Blade Runner 2049 until the gold spilled out with Joker. Yes, as a moviegoing universe we’ve happily drank the juice of R-rated comic book films (i.e. Deadpool, Logan), and will continue to do so, but a serious one where the villain is the protagonist? Joaquin Phoenix’s Arthur Fleck has less redeeming qualities than Robert De Niro’s Travis Bickle in Taxi Driver, one of Joker‘s major cinematic inspirations. But it’s Phoenix sublime turn as a social outcast in a Reagan-esque Gotham society that has transcended and has fans and non-fans going, again and again.