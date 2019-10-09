‘Joker’ Breaks Tuesday October Record With $13.9M, Will Continue To Make Serious B.O. This Weekend With $42M+

Warner Bros./Village Roadshow/Bron Studios’ Joker earned $13.9M on Tuesday, easily making it the best Tuesday at the October B.O., continuing to pummel Sony’s Venom records from a year ago. That movie owned the previous October Tuesday high of $8.2M.

The domestic total for the Todd Phillips’ R-rated movie stands at $119.8M through five days, 22% ahead of Venom at the same point in time. Venom ended its run at $213.5M, and as we mentioned over the weekend, industry estimates believe Joker will final around $265M.

Joker also bested a slew of other Tuesday autumn records as well: Similar to its Monday, Joker yesterday came in ahead of the highest September Tuesday, which belongs to It ($11.4M), and when compared to November Tuesdays, the pic is second behind that month’s top Tuesday, owned by The Hunger Games: Catching Fire ($15.96M).

Joker is expected to continue to rule the weekend with around $42.5M, -56%, ahead of MGM/UA/Bron Creative’s animated take on The Addams Family ($28M-$30M), Paramount/Skydance/Alibaba/Fosun Pictures’ Ang Lee movie Gemini Man ($24M-$29M) starring Will Smith, and CBS Films’ finale Jexi from Jon Lucas and Scott Moore which looks to tank in the low single digits. eOne is a co-producer on the comedy, with Lionsgate distributing.

MGM

Addams Family, from directors Conrad Vernon and Greg Tiernan, is the first reboot of the IP since the two live-action Paramount movies in the 1990s which together grossed over $240M. Among general moviegoers, Addams Family looks very good, skewing toward to younger females and families. Pics stars Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Chloë Grace Moretz, Finn Wolfhard, Nick Kroll, Bette Midler, Allison Janney, Elsie Fisher and Snoop Dogg playing IT. Showtimes begin tomorrow at 4PM. Pic will be in play at 4,007 theaters. No reviews registered yet on Rotten Tomatoes. Universal has overseas on Addams Family and will launch the pic between late October to December.

Paramount

Gemini Man is a very expensive movie at $138M, and given its low domestic forecast, it’s left to overseas, and Smith’s star power abroad, to do the heavy lifting. The Joker hangover effect is expected to clearly slow down this big pic’s momentum, not to mention, reviews have been awful at 34% Rotten. Gemini Man is booked at 3,600 theaters, 1,400 which will be in the high frame 3D+ rate. Smith landed his second-highest opening at the domestic box office with Aladdin this summer at $91.5M, however, the difference this time is that Gemini Man is fresh IP.

CBS

This past weekend, the film debuted in five offshore markets (France, Switzerland, Austria, Germany and Israel), all at #1 for a combined gross of $7.6M. This weekend the pic will open in 54 markets, repping 85% of the overseas footprint, including the United Kingdom, Russia, Australia, Korea, Brazil and Mexico. Stateside, Gemini Man is strong with African American moviegoers, and the pic is skewing toward men at a higher level than Fox’s Alita: Battle Angel ($28.5M 3-day) from February. Previews start at 7PM tomorrow. Paramount and Skydance’s exposure on the movie is only 35% apiece with Fosun, which is handling China, in for 25% and Alibaba at 5%.

Jexi, booked at 2,300 theaters, has very low awareness, hence the projections. Pic hasn’t registered on Rotten Tomatoes yet with showtimes starting tomorrow at 7PM.

NEON

On the specialty circuit this weekend, NEON has its Cannes Palme D’or winner Parasite from Bong Joon Ho about an underprivileged family who infiltrates a high class one. Pic’s Q&A showtimes are sold out in New York and Los Angeles where it’s playing at IFC Center 5, the Landmark on Pico and Arclight Hollywood. Parasite has already grossed $90.4M abroad, 78% of that coming from Ho’s South Korea.

Yesterday, NEON held a one night theatrical event for its Sundance comedy acquisition Little Monsters starring Lupita Nyong’o. The pic, which follows a Kindergarten Teacher, a kids TV show host and a ne’er-do-well who come up against a zombie outbreak, will stream on Hulu starting Friday.

Netflix in select theaters has the David Michôd period pic The King starring Robert Pattinson as the Dauphine of France and Timothée Chalamet as King Henry V of England.