‘Joker’s Smile Widens To $351M Overseas, $544M Global – International Box Office

Refresh for latest…: After arriving with a massive jolt last weekend, Warner Bros/Village Roadshow/Bron Studios’ Joker maintained a serious grip on audiences this frame. The sophomore session’s international box office is estimated at $123.7M in 79 markets. That reps a 29% drop from opening, and brings the offshore tally to $351.2M after only 12 days in release. Globally, the Todd Phillips-directed origins story flew past the half-billion mark with $543.9M through Sunday.

In Europe, the Joaquin Phoenix-starrer has already surpassed the lifetime cumes of Logan, Justice League and Wonder Woman. In Asia, Arthur Fleck has flown by Logan, The Dark Knight and It Chapter Two. And, in Latin America, the run is currently on par with Batman V Superman, and over Justice League (+15%), Wonder Woman (+62%) and Venom (+68%) while also more than double The Dark Knight.

New openers included France which was a $10.3M start from 630 screens and with a 71% share of the Top 5 films. This is the biggest opening of 2019 for WB in the market and the 2nd best ever for DC (behind The Dark Knight Rises). Likewise, Germany hit similar benchmarks with $9.3M from 912 screens.

The top hubs so far are the UK ($36.9M), Mexico ($28.9M), Korea ($28M), Russia ($20.4M) and Brazil ($18M).

