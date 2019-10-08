‘Joker’ Rakes In $9.7M, Best Monday Ever In October, Cume Stands Near $106M

More box office records to add to Joker‘s list: The Todd Phillips-directed Warner Bros./DC movie earned $9.72M yesterday, repping the best Monday in October for a movie. Joker beats Venom‘s Monday record from last year of $9.63M. The pic’s four-day run including previews stands at $105.9M.

Joker also beats September Monday B.O. record, which is owned by New Line/Warner Bros.’ It ($8.76M). Joker also blows away the Mondays of R-rated Logan ($7.2M) and DC’s PG-13 pic Justice League ($7.5M).

Even more impressive was the fact that yesterday was a non-holiday for Joker‘s turnstile action. Last year at this time, Venom made its moola on a Columbus Day Monday. Between K-12 and colleges yesterday, 11% schools were off according to Comscore. Next Monday, which is Columbus Day Monday, that combined figure jumps to 60% on break.

To date, Joker scored the best opening in October ($96.2M), career domestic record debut highs for Phillips, Joaquin Phoenix and Robert De Niro, as well as the best overseas ($152.2M) and worldwide opener ever for October ($248.2M). Joker repped the biggest opening weekend of all time for a DC movie in 9 markets including Holland, Italy ($7M), Japan ($7M), Korea ($16.1M) and Chile. Also, domestic Thursday previews for the pic were the best October has ever seen with $13.3M. Joker, stateside, is the widest release ever at 4,374 theaters, ahead of Venom‘s 4,350 count.

This weekend Joker encounters three foes, MGM/UA’s animated feature The Addams Family, Paramount/Skydance’s Will Smith movie from Ang Lee, Gemini Man, and CBS/Lionsgate’s Jexi. Despite the onslaught, he will remain No. 1 with $42.5M, -56%. Another notable on the specialty side, NEON is opening Bong Joon Ho’s Cannes Palme d’Or winner Parasite which has already racked up $90.4M at the overseas box office.