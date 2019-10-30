Johnny Webster Joins Thruline Entertainment As Talent Manager

EXCLUSIVE: Talent manager Johnny Webster has joined Beverly Hills-based management/production company Thruline Entertainment.

Webster moves to Thruline from Industry Entertainment, where he spent the last three years, after stints training at management companies Impression Entertainment and New Wave Entertainment. He began his Hollywood career in production and then casting.

Webster brings a client list to Thruline that includes J. Alex Brinson (All Rise), Tobie Windham (Just Roll With It), Corey Reynolds (Resident Alien), Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman), Chyna Layne (She’s Gotta Have It), Jake Borelli (Grey’s Anatomy), Catherine Haena Kim (Ballers), Henri Esteve (Grown-ish) and Natalie Hall (Unreal).

“We are in a growth-oriented mindset at the moment, and were so pleased when we had the opportunity to meet Johnny, said Thruline principals Chris Henze, JB Roberts, Willie Mercer and Ron West in a joint statement. “The film and television marketplace is in a unique transition. More channels and more content means more opportunities. More than ever, the talent business rewards managers with a keen eye and relentless spirit, and that’s what we see in Johnny.”

Thruline Entertainment currently has 16 managers and a client list that includes more than 60 series regulars on network and cable shows, feature actors, and film and television writers. The company’s roster includes actors Allison Janney, Sarah Silverman, Giancarlo Esposito, Ron Livingston, Eric Stonestreet, John Hawkes, Emily Van Camp, Michael Cera, Jay Baruchel; and writers Tony McNamara (The Favourite), George Pelecanos (The Deuce), Kirk Ellis (John Adams), Annie Mumalo (Bridesmaids), Steve Franks (Psych), Robert Smigel (Conan) and Tami Sagher (Girls). Thruline’s recent production credits include the upcoming Hulu series, The Great, starring Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult; Jeff Ross Presents Roast Battle, for Comedy Central; and Bumping Mics, for Netflix.