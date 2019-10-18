John Travolta Signs With ICM Partners

EXCLUSIVE: Two-time Oscar nominee John Travolta has inked with ICM Partners.

Travolta has amassed more than $3.8 billion at the global box office throughout his career from a huge cinematic résumé that includes Saturday Night Fever, Grease, Face/Off, The Taking of Pelham 123, Savages, Hairspray, Michael, Wild Hogs, Urban Cowboy, Swordfish, Ladder 49, A Civil Action, Staying Alive and Pulp Fiction.

The Englewood, NJ, native scored his first screen role in California as a fall victim in a 1972 episode of Emergency! He landed the star-making role of Vinnie Barbarino in the ABC sitcom Welcome Back, Kotter, with big-screen breaks during his run on the show in Brian De Palma’s Carrie and the disco-drenched Saturday Night Fever soon after. While the latter movie showed off his dancing skills (along with the Staying Alive and Pulp Fiction), Grease rose the profile on Travolta’s singing. His duets with Olivia Newton-John from the musical included the No. 1 single “You’re the One That I Want,” which has sold some 15 million copies worldwide, and the Top 5 hit “Summer Nights.” The soundtrack album has sold more than 8 million copies in the U.S.

Travolta also garnered rave reviews and an Emmy Award, a Critics’ Choice Award and two Golden Globe nominations for his portrayal of defense attorney Robert Shapiro in the 2016 FX miniseries The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story. He received lead actor Oscar noms for his turns in 1977’s Saturday Night Fever and 1994’s Pulp Fiction.

Travolta currently can be seen starring in the independent film The Fanatic, directed by Fred Durst. For his performance in The Fanatic, Travolta will be awarded the Lead Acting Award at the Rome Film Festival next week. The movie follows a rabid film fan who stalks his favorite action hero and destroys the star’s life.

Travolta is managed by Randi Michel at Artists First, and his attorney is Phil Davis at Mitchell, Silberberg & Knupp. This is the first time Travolta has had an agent since parting with CAA two years ago.