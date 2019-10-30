John Stamos To Star In ‘Big Shot’ Disney+ Dramedy Series From David E. Kelley, Brad Garrett & Dean Lorey

John Stamos has been tapped as the lead in Big Shot, a new Disney+ original series written and executive produced by David E. Kelley and Dean Lorey and produced by ABC Studios, a part of Disney Television Studios. Brad Garrett, star of the ABC/20th TV comedy series Single Parents, who pitched the original idea to Kelley, is an executive producer on the one-hour dramedy, as is frequent Kelley collaborator Bill D’Elia who will direct the first episode.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

The 10-episode series follows a temperamental college basketball coach (Stamos) who gets fired from his job and must take a teaching and coaching job at an elite all-girls private high school.

Photo by Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Shutterstock

Rex/Shutterstock

“John is absolutely perfect for this role and we are thrilled that he’ll bring his incredible talent and heart to this project,” says Agnes Chu, SVP, Content, Disney+. “Disney has long been known for our aspirational sports stories, and we are so proud to be working with David and Dean on a relatable series that both inspires and entertains. It’s a great fit for Disney+.”

This marks the highest-profile scripted series order to date from Disney+ to sibling ABC Studios.

Two-time Emmy nominee Stamos is currently in the Disney family, playing ‘Chef Louis’ in the upcoming The Wonderful World of Disney presents The Little Mermaid Live!, which airs November 5 on ABC. He also co-stars on the hit Netflix drama You

Full House alum Stamos recently executive produced sequel series Fuller House for Netflix, on which he also reprised his Full House character in a recurring role. His additional TV series credits include ER, Necessary Roughness, Galavant, Entourage, Two and A Half Men and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Scream Queens, and Grandfathered, which ABC Studios co-produced. Stamos is repped by Brillstein Entertainment Partners, ICM Partners and attorney Bill Sobel.

Kelley, Lorey and D’Alia previously worked together on Kelley’s CBS comedy series The Crazy Ones, starring Robin Williams and Sarah Michelle Gellar, on which all three were executive producers. Additionally, Lorey served as executive producer on the Fox comedy series ‘Till Death, which starred Garrett.

Multiple Emmy winner Kelley most recently wrote and executive produced the HBO Emmy-winning series Big Little Lies. He also is behind Goliath on Amazon, Mr. Mercedes on Audience and the upcoming The Undoing on HBO. His long list of credits includes Ally McBeal, Boston Legal, Chicago Hope, L.A. Law, The Practice, Picket Fences among many others.

Lorey’s credits also include My Wife and Kids, Arrested Development, Those Who Can’t, Powerless and iZombie.

Garrett won three Emmys for his role on Everybody Loves Raymond. He was also nominated for an Emmy for his portrayal of The Great One in the telefilm Gleason.

Director/producer D’Elia’s collaborations with Kelley also include Chicago Hope, The Practice, Boston Legal, Ally McBeal. His director/executive producer credits also include ABC/ABC Studios How To Get Away With Murder.