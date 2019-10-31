John Legend To Host Global Citizen Prize Award Ceremony

Musician, The Voice judge and EGOT recipient John Legend is set to host the Global Citizen Prize award ceremony on December 13 at the Royal Albert Hall in London. The ceremony celebrates individuals taking action to end extreme poverty.

The ceremony will be televised the following week on December 20 at 8 PM on NBC in the United States and December 21 at 7PM on Sky TV in the United Kingdom. The special will reair on MSNBC on December 22 and 31, 2019 at 11PM. It will also broadcast in other markets which will be revealed in the upcoming weeks.

For the first time, this year’s Global Citizen Prize will be recognized across five categories. The Cisco Youth Leadership Award will honor an individual 18-30 years old who has contributed meaningfully toward the goal of ending extreme poverty. In addition, they will recognize and Artist, Business Leader, World Leader as well as the Global Citizen of the Year. Honorees as well as additional artists and participants will be unveiled at a later date.

The Global Citizen Prize was initially launched in 2018 for the categories of World Leader and Youth Leadership and presented at the Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 in Johannesburg, South Africa to Prime Minister Erna Solberg of Norway, Annie Lennox, and food and nutrition activist Wawira Njiru of Kenya.

The Global Citizen Prize is the first major event of Global Citizen’s 2020 campaign, Global Goal Live: The Possible Dream.