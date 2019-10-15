Joey King To Star In ‘A Spark Of Life’ Limited Series Based On Jodi Picoult’s Novel In Works At Sony TV

EXCLUSIVE: Coming off an Emmy nomination for her starring role in The Act, Joey King is attached to headline another limited series, A Spark Of Light.

The project is set up at Sony Pictures TV which, in a competitive situation, has landed the rights to the bestselling book by Jodi Piccoult for producer Doug Robinson’s studio-based DRP banner (ABC’s The Goldbergs).

Sony TV

Described as a Dog .Day Afternoon in a woman’s reproductive health services clinic, in Spark Of Light, what appears to be another day of service to woman at the clinic, becomes tragic as a desperate and distraught gunman bursts in and opens fire, taking all inside hostage.

Hugh McElroy, a police hostage negotiator, arrives at the scene just as gets a text that his fifteen-year-old daughter, Wren (King), is inside the clinic. She is joined there by a nurse, a wounded woman, a doctor, a pro-life protester-tuned-patient, a young woman who has come to terminate her pregnancy, as well as the disturbed gunman himself, vowing to be heard.

Executive producing A Spark Of Light are Doug Robinson and Allison Greenspan of DRP as well as Jodi Picoult, Joey King, Dan Spilo and King’s mother, Jaime King.

In addition to the Hulu limited series The Act, which earned Joey King an Emmy nomination for Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie, she recently starred in the hit Netflix romantic comedy The Kissing Booth and is set to return foe the upcoming sequel. She is repped by UTA, Industry Entertainment’s Dan Spilo and Hirsch Wallerstein.

Bestselling author Picoult as had several of her books adapted to the big or small screen, including My Sister’s Keeper and The Pact.

Producer Robinson has four broadcast series on the air, the returning The Goldbergs and spinoff Schooled on ABC, as well as the upcoming For Life on ABC and Indebted on NBC.