Joe Biden Tells Hollywood Donors That Rudy Giuliani Is A “Thug”

Hours after Joe Biden said that he had to be more aggressive in debates, he made a swipe at Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump’s lawyer and a primary trafficker in claims and conspiracy theories about Biden and his son, Hunter.

“The guy’s a thug, Giuliani. No, he’s a thug. I know him,” Biden told about 100 people gathered at the Brentwood home of Paramount’s Jim Gianopulos and his wife, Ann.

According to a pool report, Biden continued, “And the president is the most dishonorable president in American history. And folks, he picked the wrong guy to pick a fight with, because I’ll tell you what. I’m going to beat him like a drum.”

The event at the Gianopulos home on Thursday evening was Biden’s second fundraiser of the day. Earlier, he spoke at the home of producer Michael Lombardo and his husband, Sonny Ward, an architect.

Biden’s comments about Giuliani were in reference to the arrest of two of Giuliani’s associates, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, on campaign finance violations.

Gianopulos introduced Biden, telling the donors gathered in his yard that “I know of no one who is more appropriate, more right, more the right person to put us back on track than Joe Biden.”

Biden also noted the presence at the fundraiser of Jeffrey Katzenberg, who was there with his wife Marilyn. Other co-hosts included Sony Screen Gems’ Eric Paquette and writer Jessica Postigo, Sony’s Tom Rothman and actress Jessica Harper, Legendary Entertainment’s Josh Grode, Cooper Hefner and Scarlett Byrne, Matt Rutler, and former ambassador James Costos and designer Michael Smith.

Others at the event included CBS’s David Nevins and Showtime’s David Nevins, Jim Wiatt, Disney/ ABC’s Dana Walden, attorney Ted Boutrous and attorney Skip Brittenham, according to a source who was there.

Earlier in the day, Biden also talked about the need to be more succinct in Democratic debates, a challenge given the time constraints. Some donors want Biden to hit Trump back harder in the face of the president’s personal attacks on his family.

Biden has fired off some punchy lines about Giuliani in the past.

In 2007, when Giuliani looked to be a front runner for the Republican nomination and Biden was running in the Democratic primary, he mocked the New York mayor’s frequent invocation of his handling of the terrorist attacks on 9/11.

“There’s only three things he mentions in a sentence — a noun, a verb, and 9/11. There’s nothing else!” Biden said in a debate that year.